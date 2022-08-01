Bama Commit Spotlight: Number 1: Jahlil Hurley
Jahlil Hurley was the first addition for the Crimson Tide and, in traditional fashion, a big one, in the literal sense of the word, and his effect on the class. Hurley stands around 6-3, 170 pounds with roots in Florence, Alabama. Hurley made the decision to choose the Tide over other offers such as Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and others.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news