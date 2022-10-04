With a third of the season now in the books, we have a better understanding of what to expect from Alabama in 2022. The Crimson Tide has survived two challenging road tests while breezing past a trio of opponents inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Now comes the meat of the schedule as Alabama prepares for a much-anticipated game against Texas A&M this weekend before beginning a stretch against four-straight ranked opponents in No. 8 Tennessee (Oct. 15), No. 23 Mississippi State (Oct. 22), No. 25 LSU (Nov. 5) and No. 9 Ole Miss (Nov. 12).

With that in mind, here are a few numbers that stand out for Alabama so far this season.