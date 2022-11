Alabama’s roller-coaster regular season will come to an end Saturday as the Crimson Tide hosts Auburn at 2:30 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Iron Bowl will also serve as Senior Day for Alabama and could be the last time we see several of the Crimson Tide’s stars don crimson and white.

Alabama (9-2, 5-2 in the SEC) is currently a 22.5-point favorite over Auburn (5-6, 2-5). However, this matchup has produced its fair share of surprises in the past.

Here’s a look at a few key numbers heading into the matchup.