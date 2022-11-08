Alabama left its title hopes back in the bayou but will have little time to lick its wounds following last weekend’s loss to LSU. Next up for the Crimson Tide is a trip to Oxford, Miss., where it will face an Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama is currently an 11.5-point favorite for the matchup but should be tested against an Ole Miss offense that features one of the nation’s best rushing attacks. The Crimson Tide hasn’t lost back-to-back games in the regular season since Nick Saban’s first season with the team in 2007.

Here’s a look at a few key numbers heading into the matchup.