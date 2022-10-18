After stumbling to its first loss of the season, No. 6 Alabama Alabama has little time to lick its wounds as it prepares to face another ranked opponent in No. 24 Mississippi State this weekend.

The Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 in the SEC) has won its last 14 games against the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2) and enters Saturday night’s matchup inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as a 21-point favorite. Here are a few numbers to know heading into the game.