After stumbling to its first loss of the season, No. 6 Alabama Alabama has little time to lick its wounds as it prepares to face another ranked opponent in No. 24 Mississippi State this weekend.
The Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 in the SEC) has won its last 14 games against the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2) and enters Saturday night’s matchup inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as a 21-point favorite. Here are a few numbers to know heading into the game.
7
Mississippi State features one of the SEC’s biggest breakout players in Caleb Ducking. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound receiver ranks third in the SEC and tied for sixth nationally with seven touchdown receptions this season.
Ducking, a JUCO transfer from Holmes (Miss.) Community College, recorded just nine receptions for 83 yards last season. Through seven games this year, the redshirt senior has 33 receptions for 354 yards to go with his seven touchdown grabs.
