{{ timeAgo('2022-11-01 14:25:14 -0500') }}

Bama by the numbers: Key stats heading into Alabama vs. LSU

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a stop against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a stop against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Tony Tsoukalas
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

As LSU head coach Brian Kelly put it last month, “November is for contenders.”

Alabama enters the month in a three-team tie with LSU and Ole Miss for first place in the SEC West. The division should be decided over the next two weeks as the Crimson Tide will visit the Tigers and the Rebels in back-to-back games. Wins in both those matchups will see Alabama claim its third straight division title and earn a date with either Georgia or Tennesee in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.

First up for Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in the SEC) is an evening in Death Valley as it takes on LSU (6-2, 4-2) at 6 p.m. CT Saturday. Here’s a look at a few key numbers heading into the matchup.

11

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has recorded 11 total touchdowns in his last two games throwing for five scores while adding six more with his feet. The Arizona State transfer has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the SEC this season, completing 69.9 percent of his passes for 1,812 yards and 12 touchdowns with one interception. He also leads the Tigers with 524 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

“Jayden is a really elusive guy, so fast, he’s like a running back,” Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o said. “So quick and nasty out of his cuts. I’m excited about him. I think he’s definitely one of those quarterbacks you have to prepare for. You have to tackle well, you have to practice well to go against a guy like that. But we a great staff that prepares and we’ll be ready this week.”

