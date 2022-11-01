As LSU head coach Brian Kelly put it last month, “November is for contenders.”

Alabama enters the month in a three-team tie with LSU and Ole Miss for first place in the SEC West. The division should be decided over the next two weeks as the Crimson Tide will visit the Tigers and the Rebels in back-to-back games. Wins in both those matchups will see Alabama claim its third straight division title and earn a date with either Georgia or Tennesee in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.

First up for Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in the SEC) is an evening in Death Valley as it takes on LSU (6-2, 4-2) at 6 p.m. CT Saturday. Here’s a look at a few key numbers heading into the matchup.