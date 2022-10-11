The third Saturday in October is always a significant date on the calendar for Alabama, but this year’s trip to Tennessee holds a little more weight.

The No. 3 Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 in the SEC) and No. 6 Volunteers (5-0, 2-0) will enter the rivalry game with undefeated records for the first time since 1989. This year’s matchup also marks the first time the two teams have both been ranked in the top 10 since 2016.

Alabama is currently a 7.5-point favorite for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff, but Tennessee should be the Crimson Tide’s biggest test to date. With that in mind, here are a few numbers to know heading into the game.