Bama by the numbers: A few stats to know heading into Alabama vs. Tennessee
The third Saturday in October is always a significant date on the calendar for Alabama, but this year’s trip to Tennessee holds a little more weight.
The No. 3 Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 in the SEC) and No. 6 Volunteers (5-0, 2-0) will enter the rivalry game with undefeated records for the first time since 1989. This year’s matchup also marks the first time the two teams have both been ranked in the top 10 since 2016.
Alabama is currently a 7.5-point favorite for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff, but Tennessee should be the Crimson Tide’s biggest test to date. With that in mind, here are a few numbers to know heading into the game.
0
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has yet to throw an interception through five games this season. The redshirt senior has completed 70% of his passes for 1,432 yards and 10 touchdowns and ranks seventh nationally with a 179.49 quarterback rating.
Hooker’s ability to protect the football could prove to be a problem for an Alabama defense that has recorded just two interceptions through six games. The Crimson Tide is tied for No. 121 nationally with a -6 turnover margin, netting just three takeaways while giving the ball away nine times.
“Obviously, that's been the talk for us the whole year,” Alabama safety Jordan Battle said. “This is probably one of our down years turnover-wise on defense. Coach Saban let us know that. So getting turnovers is a big emphasis going into every game.
“Knowing that [Hooker] has zero interceptions, we’re trying to cause one of those this week. We only have two interceptions now as a team [so we're] trying to cause turnovers is a big focus every game, every week.”
