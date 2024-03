Tony breaks down what he saw during the first week of spring camp, including a new vibe at practice, new positions for Alabama's youngsters and the latest on the QBs. Jack gives his takes on Alabama's newest Class of 2025 recruits, Derick Smith and Zymear Smith. The show finishes with Jack and Tony breaking down Alabama basketball's chances in the SEC Tournament.

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5fzhhNlwZjovCMh8tUJxpS?si=ac838a599cba4b5a