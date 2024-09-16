Badger Bandit: LT Overton emerges in Alabama’s win over Wisconsin

“I knew it was going to be a pass just based off the tackle’s stance,” Overton said. “So I knew I had to get off the ball and make sure I ran in a loop because I knew I could take it.”

One of Alabama’s elite newcomers was key in establishing the Tide’s defensive pressure Saturday. Defensive lineman LT Overton , who occupies the Bandit position made his presence felt against a physical Wisconsin offensive line. Overton finished with six tackles, including one for loss, one sack and a pass breakup. He also forced Wisconsin’s first fumble of the game, slamming into the back of Badgers backup quarterback Braedyn Locke to jar the ball free in the first quarter.

Alabama’s defense heeded defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s call to create more turnovers during its 42-10 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. The Crimson Tide forced four fumbles and recovered two of them, stifling the Badgers’ attack to put the game out of reach by the midway point of the third quarter.

While Overton’s forced fumble was not one of the two recovered Saturday, it was one of several standout plays from the Texas A&M transfer that helped Alabama turn the screws on the Badgers. Overton led the way for Alabama’s defensive line and set the edge along with Que Robinson at the Wolf position. Overton’s 76.2 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus was second only to Robinson. Overton also earned an 82.6 overall defense grade which ranked fourth on the team.

“LT is special,” safety Keon Sabb said. “You’ve seen it in practice, the spring game, even the first game. The safeties didn’t even really get many tackles; he’s just taking everything up. So it was really good.”

Overton’s strong play with the Crimson Tide hasn’t come as a surprise to himself or the Alabama coaching staff. The former five-star recruit spent his first two seasons at Texas A&M where he weighed nearly 30 pounds lighter than his 6-foot-5, 283-pound frame at Alabama. Overton was used as a speed edge rusher during his time with the Aggies, which required him to drop back in coverage more frequently than in his current role.

Now with the Crimson Tide, Overton can lean more into the elite pass-rushing side of his game. The Bandit spot still calls for some versatility, but Overton is more frequently asked to play with his hand in the dirt and lock in on creating potential turnovers and causing havoc for opposing quarterbacks.

“He’s just going to be continually coming after you, and it’s not just against one or the other, run or pass, it’s both,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “He’s a physical presence in there. I love the way he plays. It’s a business-like approach he has whether it’s in practice or games. I’ve just got a lot of trust and confidence that he’s gonna bring his best and he fits so well within our scheme and I know we’re very confident wherever it is if he’s got something we’re asking him to do that he’s going to get it done, and make sure that he first of all takes care of his responsibility and goes and makes really big plays.”

Overton’s chemistry with Wommack has also played into his success at the Bandit spot. Not only is the role more suited for Overton’s game, but the junior also shares Wommack’s desire to create as many opportunities for takeaways and is a fan of his coaching style.

“He’s a newer generation, old-school coach," Overton said. "He kind of mixes in both. He just wants to see his defenses [be] perfect and I love that out of a coach because you never want to teach complacency and he makes sure we’re always on [point]."

Overton’s jump in production in his new role is already evident through three games this season. Overton's one sack Saturday matches the total number he had in two seasons at Texas A&M and he’s already racked up 11 tackles, which is tied for the sixth most among Alabama players. The numbers are even more impressive given that Alabama is fortunate to have both Overton and Jah-Marien Latham as two capable starters at the Bandit position. Latham finished Saturday’s contest with three tackles.

Alabama will likely continue to rotate in both Latham and Overton to keep its defense fresh. When Overton’s number is called, the coaching staff knows they have a player who isn’t just comfortable playing the Bandit position but also a smart and relentless pass-rusher who understands Wommack’s goals for the Tide on the defensive end.

“He has a relentless motor,” linebacker Jihaad Campbell said. “He knows what he’s doing on the field which helps us as a defense.”