Tyler Buchner is sticking around with Alabama a little bit longer. After announcing his transfer to Notre Dame as a lacrosse player earlier this month, the backup quarterback announced Wednesday that he will be remaining with the Crimson Tide for the remainder of the season.

“I am excited to return to ND to play lacrosse and graduate in May,” Buchner posted on X. “Prior to that, I’ll be continuing my initial commitment to Alabama Football through the playoff and finishing what I started. I can’t thank everyone enough for their continued support.”

Buchner transferred to Alabama this past offseason. He started the Crimson Tide’s Week 2 win at South Florida, completing 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards while carrying the ball twice for 11 yards before being replaced by Ty Simpson. Over two appearances with Alabama, he completed 8 of 19 passes for 61 yards. He also had three carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Buchner is currently Alabama’s fourth-string quarterback behind starter Jalen Milroe as well as backups Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan.

The No. 4 Crimson Tide will take on top-ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 That game is one of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups as No. 2 Washington will play No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl. The winner of both games will meet in the national championship game on Jan. 8 inside Houston’s NRG Stadium.