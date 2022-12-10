Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford might need to pick up a few name tags this offseason. The Crimson Tide will have more than a few new faces up front next year as it will need to replace at least half of this year’s unit.

Alabama started the season with 16 scholarship linemen. Over the past week, five of those entered the portal, including Tanner Bowles, who has already announced his plans to transfer to Kentucky. The Crimson Tide is also set to lose three seniors as graduate Kendall Randolph is out of eligibility while Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Tyler Steen have both committed to playing in the Senior Bowl, signifying their decision to leave for the NFL. Darrian Dalcourt is also likely to move on after taking part in Senior Day last month. If he does, it will bring Alabama’s list of departures up to nine members.

As of now, Alabama is set to return seven scholarship linemen. It will also welcome in five freshmen at the position in next year’s recruiting class. Still, that puts the Crimson Tide four linemen short of this season’s total.

Alabama will look to replenish its depth through the transfer portal, but before it does, here’s a look at where things stand on the offensive line.