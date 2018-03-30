Zach Williams, linebacker from Robinson High School in Little Rock, took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Thursday. He spoke about the experience in Tuscaloosa.

"The visit was great," Williams said. "I really enjoyed the campus and the facilities were sweet. I met a lot of good people. Martha, on the recruiting staff, took me around the entire campus. I got a chance to see the dorms, the science buildings and of course the stadium which was incredible. I walked in and the music just started playing.

"My meeting with Coach Saban was good too. His office is huge and had lots of rings in it. Coach Cochran, the strength coach, was super encouraging and you can tell he loves his job. I also got a chance to watch practice. Those guys fly to the ball. Speed everywhere. It was fast. They have speed at every position. Coaches were very encouraging and did a lot of teaching."

Williams spent time with Nick Saban in his office on Thursday. It was then when the six-time national championship head coach extended him an offer.

"Walking into Coach Saban’s office was an experience," he said. "He said he liked my speed and the way I come off the ball. He said I would play outside linebacker for Alabama and that i would be a good fit with their defensive plans.

"It felt great to be recognized and offered an opportunity by the National Champs. I now have 13 offers. I have Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Vanderbilt, Arkansas State, Memphis, La Tech, ULM, U-Mass, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane, Texas State and SMU.

The Arkansas native knows he will return to Tuscaloosa. He isn't sure when. He does not have any favorites at the time. He is impressed with what Alabama has to offer.

"Alabama graduates 97% of their football players," Williams said. T"hey have a great system of developing young men that are able to succeed on and off the field. They also win football games."