Arizona tight end says Alabama is different

Jackson Bowers, three-star tight end from Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona, traveled across the country last week for an unofficial visit with the University of Alabama. Bowers visited Tuscaloosa with his family on Friday prior to attending Auburn's spring game the following day.

"The visit was good," Bowers said of his trip to Alabama. "I got to meet Coach Saban, listen in on team meetings and see how they run things. I went to practice. I saw Titans head coach Mike Vrabel there. I also got to do a photo shoot; that was pretty cool.

"It was so surreal sitting there talking to Coach Saban. You keep zoning out like, 'oh my gosh, I'm talking to Nick Saban.' The things he had to say were very good. It definitely helped me feel comfortable about Alabama."

Coach Saban told Bowers the tight end position is the hardest position at Alabama. He enjoyed the time spent with new tight ends coach, Joe Cox, during the visit. He plans to return to Tuscaloosa in June.

"He (Joe Cox) is a great coach," Bowers said. "You can see him coaching up his players after every play. Alabama always has the best set of receivers, so for them to get the tight end in there and get them the ball frequently is definitely impressive."

Bowers has visited several schools, and he was descriptive in Alabama from the other places he has seen thus far in the recruiting process.

"I like the way they play," he said. "It was definitely different than other places I've been to. It was just mean Alabama football.

"What stands out to me is that they're the very best. It's nothing in particular. You can definitely tell that they have the best staff in the nation."

Bowers recently said Alabama, Auburn, Arizona, Baylor, BYU, Ole Miss and Washington have recruited him the hardest. He does not have an official favorites list. He will release a top seven next week.

