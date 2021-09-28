Antonio Kite has great experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Antonio Kite, four-star safety from Anniston High School in Alabama, attended the Alabama/Miami game in Atlanta at the beginning of the season. He took his first game visit to Tuscaloosa this past weekend for the Tide's 63-14 win against Southern Miss.

"It was a great experience," Kite said. "It was everything I thought it would be. It was the first night game. The crowd was all into it. It was a great experience.

"I hung out with some friends like Tony Mitchell, Kobe Prentice, Jeremiah Alexander and Emmanuel Henderson. It was great hanging out with them. We are all pretty close.

"I talked to Coach Saban before the game. I talked to some of the other coaches after the press conference. Coach Saban was just chopping it up with me. He was asking about the season and stuff like that."

Kite spent a lot of time with future teammates including several commitments. A highlight of the visit was hanging out in the Crimson Tide's locker room. He also shared thoughts on what he has seen from the Alabama defense.

"I went into the locker room before and after the game," he said. "It was great especially just seeing what they do before the game and then to see the results after the game. I thought the game was good, but they can be better.

"They are still missing some things, but they'll get it together. I like it when Kool-Aid (McKinstry) gets in the game. I also like how Brian Branch plays out there. Overall, I think the defense hasn't hit its full potential yet, but they will get there."

The in-state star will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend for the SEC showdown against No.12 Ole Miss. He expects double-digit win by Alabama.

"It's going to be a tough one," Kite said. "Ole Miss has a good team. We also have a good team. It comes down to who wants it the most. I think Alabama wins by two touchdowns."

Kite received an offer from Auburn, childhood favorite, a few weeks after his commitment to Alabama. His family is full of fans of the Tide's rival, and even though Kite speaks with Auburn on a regular basis, he does not expect anything to change in his recruitment.

"I am still being recruited by Georgia and Auburn," he said. "Both are trying to get me in for an official visit. I am not sure yet it if I will take any other visits. I am very comfortable with my commitment to Alabama.

"Cadillac Williams reaches out to me about every other day. He is the one I hear from the most outside of the Alabama coaches. I really keep in touch with the whole staff at Alabama. I am always talking to them. My family really hasn't said anything to me about Auburn after they offered (7/24).

Kite has been sensational on the offensive side of the ball for his high school team this season. He has around 400 yards receiving and six touchdowns. Teams have avoided throwing the ball in Kite's direction. He does not have any interceptions, but said he has several tackles (official number not available) this fall.