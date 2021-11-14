Anthony Lucas recaps second trip to Alabama this fall

Anthony Lucas, Rivals100 defensive end from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, took a surprise return trip to Alabama after visiting Tuscaloosa two weekends ago. There was heavy buzz on the BamaInsider recruiting board regarding the elite defensive lineman back in T-town.

Lucas took an official visit to Alabama in June. He attended the Tide's home win against LSU with his family. This visit was a little different. Lucas was invited by a friend to attend the game against New Mexico State. His friend's sister is on the Alabama dance team.

His parents did not make the return trip this past weekend, but will meet with the Alabama staff again in December when the Tide has its in-home visit. The visit was a great opportunity for Lucas to continue to build the connection with the defending national champions.

“The visit was great," Lucas said. "It was great to see everyone again. I spent most of the time with Coach Roach and Coach Svoboda. We really just talked about the same stuff we did last weekend. I also talked to Coach Saban. I saw him for a little bit.

"We broke down some film. They showed me where I fit in with their scheme. We mainly just talked about defensive end, and depending the package they are in I can be standing up. We also talked a little bit about tight end.

"Overall, it was just good to be back in T-town. It was good to see everyone again. My relationship with the coaches is coming along just fine. It was good to be back around them. What stood out to me about this visit was just seeing a little bit more of how I fit in."

Lucas still does not have a time-frame for a decision. He is enrolling early. It's possible he will decide prior the early signing period, during it or may wait until the Under Armour All-America game in January to announce.

He plans to take a visit to Oregon at some point prior to making a decision. Many believe his recruitment will come down between Alabama and Texas A&M. Other schools are also still heavily involved including Oregon, Notre Dame, LSU, Miami, USC. He spoke with Mike Singer of Blue and Gold.com (Notre Dame Rivals affiliate) about his top schools (READ HERE!) including the Crimson Tide and Aggies.

Alabama: “They’re a championship program. They have great coaches there who develop really good athletes. Going there, I know that we’d have multiple first-round picks in my class.”

Texas A&M: “I like Texas A&M a lot. They have a great program and coaches. Coach Price has been there forever. I know he’d stay there and develop me. I love Coach Jimbo, Coach E-Rob, Coach Tommie and those guys. They’re great and make it a family atmosphere. I like how they’ve handled their quarterback situation with their backup stepping up and taking charge.”