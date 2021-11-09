Anthony Lucas loves the game day environment at Alabama

Anthony Lucas, Rivals100 defensive end from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, has been heavily pursued by the University of Alabama since he took an official visit in June. He attended his first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday with his parents. The visit did not disappoint.

"It was great," Lucas said. “I really loved it. My parents and I arrived on Saturday morning. We hung around other players and recruits who were there. We were down on the field for pre-game and then watched the game.

"It was a great game. LSU kept it close, but Alabama was able to pull away in the end. A few players who impressed me were No.13 (Malachi Moore) and No. 15 (Dallas Turner).

"I talked to Coach Saban, Coach Svoboda, and Coach Roach. Coach Saban was pretty much just talking to me about how my game went this past week. He was then asking me what position I want to play. I can make an impact on both sides of the ball. I can play the Sam, Jack or defensive end. I can also play tight end."

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound athlete is open to playing on either side of the ball. He spent some time with a few of the Tide's top commitments. Alabama currently sits with the No. 2 recruiting class in the country according to Rivals.

“Just getting back to campus again was big for me," he said. "My mom and dad loved it, too. It was good to hang out with some of the other recruits. I was with Jeremiah (Alexander), Eman (Emmanuel Henderson) and Jake Pope. They were all with me when I was on my official visit in June.

"Jake was also with me when I took my official visit to Notre Dame. It was great to see him again and his family. They were just asking me what am I waiting on. All those guys have been on me since I visited. It was good to chop (talk) it up with them again."

It was a successful visit to Tuscaloosa and one Lucas had looked forward to for a long time. Alabama provided a great environment, and he continues to build a connection with the coaching staff.

"I just really like the winning culture and the environment there," Lucas said. "I love the game day environment and what all they have to offer. The best part of the visit was definitely the environment. I loved the songs they sing and the light show during the night game.

"It was great getting to see Coach Roach and Coach Svoboda again. I talk to those guys a lot especially Coach Svoboda since he recruits my area. I have a great relationship with those two. It was great to get back and be around them."

Lucas has a top eight of Alabama, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC.

"I am done with visits," he said. "Now I am just trying to figure out when I am going to make a decision. I am going to lay out all my options and make the best decision for my future. I am not sure if I will decide during the early signing period or earlier than that. I may wait until the All-American game.

"I really don't think I have an overall leader right now. I don't have a favorite in my mind. All eight schools are still pretty much in it for me. I just have to make the best decision for my future.”