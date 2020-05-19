{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 13:44:18 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Andrew Bone talks Alabama football recruiting
Andrew Bone
•
BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.
Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com talks Alabama Crimson Tide recruiting. Who's next, key targets, and those recruiting nuggets you crave live now!
- The live show starts at 8 p.m. CT
- Call into the show to get your question answered (205)-686-3604
Related
Bone's Premium Recruiting Board
2021 commitment list
Rivals.com Team Rankings