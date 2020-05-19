News More News
Andrew Bone talks Alabama football recruiting

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com talks Alabama Crimson Tide recruiting. Who's next, key targets, and those recruiting nuggets you crave live now!

- The live show starts at 8 p.m. CT

- Call into the show to get your question answered (205)-686-3604

