Nick Saban referred to 7-1 LSU as an "Elite Team" during his Monday press conference. This LSU Team has beaten some very good competition this year, including taking down Georgia when the Bulldogs were number two in the nation. In this breakdown, I'll touch on what has worked for LSU this season, players to watch, and how Alabama might expose the Tigers on Saturday.

LSU's Offense

Let's rewind to LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State. First off, Bulldog quarterback Nick Fitzgerald is not playing to the high level he played last year. While he is still effective rushing the football, he seems to have lost his ability to be an effective passer and quite frankly, LSU ate him up. Fitzgerald was just 8 of 24 for 54-yards with a quarterback rating of 9.8.

So why didn't LSU drop the hammer on them? A few reasons: One is LSU's receivers dropped some very easy balls. Second, LSU has an incredible field goal kicker in Cole Tracy who is 21 of 23 this year (91.3 PCT) and has even hit a few 50-yarders. Consider Tracy a lock for three if LSU cannot come away with a touchdown inside the red-zone on Saturday.

LSU's offense does not seem "Elite" by any stretch of the imagination, but their quarterback Joe Burrow gets the job done and will sit in the pocket even with a full-blown blitz headed towards his direction, sometimes to a fault. Mississippi State was able to get to him a couple of times on the night, one of those times, an LSU offensive tackle simply missed an assignment as seen below.