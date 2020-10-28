Alabama freshman quarterback Bryce Young was 3 of 5 passing against Tennessee for 30-yards and today on BamaInsider.com, we provide analysis on his latest performance.

Alabama Roster Intel on Bryce Young through five games

9. Bryce Young - Preseason: Freshman quarterback that has shown great promise over fall training camp. Improved weekly and showed plenty this fall camp what he is bringing to the table. It’s obvious that he is ready to get onto the field. Against Missouri: Came in late in the second half to lead the Alabama offense and played in 23 snaps. Made some good plays and some not so good plays in his debut. Was 5 of 8 for 54-yards and displayed his ability to fit the ball into tight windows and also escaped the pocket to make plays and made some quick thinking decisions. Did fumble the football which was the one glaring mistake. Against Texas A&M: Played in three snaps Against Tennessee Played in 14 snaps, an overall grade was 83.9, was 3 of 5 passing for 30-yards. Made two very impressive throws to John Metchie.