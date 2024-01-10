Alabama’s backfield will look drastically different next season, as the Crimson Tide saw both of its senior backs depart over the past week. Starter Jase McClellan entered his name in the NFL draft on Tuesday, days after Roydell Williams entered his name in the transfer portal. Together, that duo combined for 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns on 291 carries last season. While that’s a lot of production to replace, Alabama shouldn’t be too worried given its deep stable of backs. The Crimson Tide is set to return rising junior Jam Miller and rising sophomore Justice Haynes who both flashed their talent during limited opportunities last year. Alabama also brings back a top talent in redshirt freshman Richard Young while adding a pair of four-star backs in this year’s recruiting class. Here’s an early look at what to expect from Alabama’s reshaped backfield.

Projected starter

Jam Miller | 5-10, 210 pounds | Jr. 2023 rushing stats: 41 carries, 201 yards, 1 TD 2023 receiving stats: 4 receptions, 73 yards, 1 TD Projected workload: 13.5 rushing attempts per game, 1.5 receptions per game. What to expect: After being overshadowed his first two years with the program, Miller should have plenty of opportunities to shine this fall. The rising junior is the most complete back on Alabama’s roster. In addition to his punishing running style and ability to catch out of the backfield, he was the highest-graded pass blocker in the Tide’s backfield last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Miller’s experience and ability to contribute in all facets of the offense make him the favorite to land the starting spot. However, Alabama is unlikely to make him the bell-cow back due to the depth it has at the position. His attempts per game might depend on how many designed runs offensive coordinator Tommy Rees dials up for quarterback Jalen Milroe. Regardless, Miller should see a dramatically increased workload from the 2.93 carries he averaged last season.

Change-of-pace back

Justice Haynes | 5-11, 205 pounds | So. 2023 rushing stats: 9 carries, 24 yards, 1 TD 2023 receiving stats: None Projected workload: 11.5 rushing attempts per game, 1.8 receptions per game. What to expect: Haynes didn’t receive as many opportunities as he would have hoped for during his first year with the program, but that didn’t stop him from showing off his big-play ability. The highly-touted prospect led Alabama averaging 6.72 yards per carry. He also shined in a limited role during the Rose Bowl, carrying the ball four times for 31 yards against a stingy Michigan run defense. Like Miller, Haynes’ low center of gravity allows him to bowl over defenders. That being said, Haynes is the more elusive of the two and should serve as a nice change-of-pace option. While Haynes didn’t record a reception last season, he did haul in four receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown during last year’s A-Day game. Expect Alabama to utilize his playmaking ability more through the air now that he is set to take on a bigger role in the offense. Miller might enter the season as the favorite for the starting role, but it won’t be surprising if Haynes matches his workload this year.

Rotation back

Richard Young | 5-11, 200 pounds | R-Fr. 2023 rushing stats: 25 carries, 168 yards, 2 TD 2023 receiving stats: None Projected workload: 5 rushing attempts per game, 0.5 receptions per game. What to expect: After he was buried in Alabama’s loaded backfield last season, it’s easy to forget Young came to the Crimson Tide as a top-five back in last year’s recruiting class. Miller and Haynes will likely eat up the majority of Alabama’s carries, but the Tide typically has at least three backs in its rotation. Young is another hard-nosed runner with good speed in open space. He’ll need to improve his pass-blocking ability but should have more of an opportunity to flash his skills during his second season in Tuscaloosa.

Depth pieces

Daniel Hill | 6-0, 235 pounds | Fr. 2023 rushing stats: N/A 2023 receiving stats: N/A Projected workload: 2 rushing attempts per game, <0.5 receptions per game What to expect: Hill is by far Alabama’s biggest back and also has the versatility to split out as a receiver in dual-back packages. That being said, he’ll likely have a limited role on offense given the talent in front of him on the depth chart. Still, given Rees’ creativity, Hill could carve out a niche role in certain packages, especially in short-yardage situations.