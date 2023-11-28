Even if Alabama beats Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the Crimson Tide will still likely need some help if it's going to earn a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff. The playoff committee kept Alabama at No. 8 in the latest rankings released Tuesday night. The Tide still has a path to the top four, but it will need an upset in at least one of this weekend’s conference championship games. With that in mind, here’s a viewing guide for Alabama fans as they cheer on chaos to help the Tide’s playoff chances.

PAC-12 Championship Game

Advertisement

No. 3 Washington vs. No. 5 Oregon Time: Friday at 7 p.m. CT Television: ABC Betting line: Oregon -9.5 Why Alabama fans should watch: For starters, this is the only big game Friday night. That being said, it’s not clear how much of an effect it will have on Alabama’s playoff chances. Crimson Tide fans should be pulling for Oregon in this one… at least a little bit. There’s no way the committee wouldn’t take an undefeated PAC-12 champion Washington, so a Huskies win certainly takes away a possible playoff spot for Alabama. That being said, the committee has kept Oregon ahead of Alabama the past few weeks despite the Ducks having a weaker resume. If Alabama ends up knocking off top-ranked Georgia on Saturday, the Crimson Tide will still have a better playoff portfolio than Oregon, even if the Ducks beat Washington. However, that hasn’t mattered to the committee so far, and it would be strange to see them drop Oregon after back-to-back top-15 wins. What Alabama really needs is for Oregon to win ugly. The Ducks have been breezing past opponents in recent weeks, so a dud performance Friday night followed by a good performance by Alabama on Saturday could swing the opinion of a few committee members. Prediction: 27-19, Oregon. The Ducks have been playing lights-out, but the Huskies are still by far the best team they’ve seen all season. Oregon gets revenge for its 36-33 loss at Washington earlier this season. However, it will be a bit closer than what the betting line indicates.

Big 12 Championship Game

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State Time: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT Television: ABC Betting line: Texas -14.5 Why Alabama fans should watch: It’s going to be hard for Alabama to pass Texas after losing by 10 points to the Longhorns inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Week 2. Crimson Tide fans will be rooting for Oklahoma State to pull off the upset Saturday, as that would pretty much allow Alabama to control its own playoff destiny by beating Georgia later in the day. Theoretically, Alabama could still pass Texas if both teams win Saturday. As is the case with Oregon, that would require an ugly game from the Longhorns and a strong showing from the Crimson Tide. Still, it’s asking a lot from the committee to look past Texas’ head-to-head win on the road. Prediction: 38-17, Texas. Oklahoma State isn’t as good as its record indicates. The Cowboys were able to pull a 27-24 upset over Oklahoma. However, that win came at home with the help of some shoddy officiating. Oklahoma State won’t be as lucky against a talented Texas team looking to punch its first ticket to the playoff.

SEC Championship Game

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama Time: Saturday at 3 p.m. CT Television: CBS Betting line: Georgia -6 Why Alabama fans should watch: Well, duh. None of this matters if Alabama can’t take care of business against Georgia. And that’s not going to be an easy task. Georgia now has the longest winning streak in SEC history with 29 consecutive vctories, passing Alabama’s previous mark of 28. Not only that, the Bulldogs seem to be hitting their stride at the right time, ripping off lopsided wins over Ole Miss (52-17) and Tennessee (38-10) earlier this month. Still, Nick Saban has a knack for leaving Atlanta with hardware. The head coach is 10-1 in SEC Championship Games during his time with Alabama and LSU. Four of those wins have come over Georgia, including the Bulldogs’ most recent loss — a 41-24 defeat to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. If Alabama pulls the upset this weekend, it will own the best win in the nation. However, even that might not be enough to guarantee the Crimson Tide a playoff spot. Alabama isn’t in a position to worry about racking up style points Saturday. It’s going to be hard enough to hand the Bulldogs their last loss in two years. Still, if the Tide has an opportunity to add an extra score late, it needs to capitalize. Prediction: 30-24, Alabama. Look, I’m not going to write this whole article and pick Alabama to lose. This one seems like a toss-up. Both teams have first-year starters at quarterbacks who are really starting to come into their own. They also have stout defenses stocked with NFL talent. I’ll go with the Crimson Tide here just because it’s the more battle-tested of the two teams. It’s going to be a close one, though.

ACC Championship Game

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 14 Louisville Time: Saturday at 7 p.m. CT Television: ABC Betting line: Florida State -2.5 Why Alabama fans should watch: This might be Alabama’s best chance of receiving help from a non-contender. Florida State is favored, but the Seminoles struggled to beat a 5-7 Florida team in their first game without injured starting quarterback Jordan Travis last week. Making his second career start, redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker completed 12 of 25 passes for 134 yards against Florida. The backup quarterback will likely need a better showing against Louisville if he’s going to keep the Seminoles undefeated. That being said, Louisville isn’t exactly a juggernaut either at the moment. The Cardinals fell to Kentucky over the weekend after eeking out wins against Virginia and Miami the previous two weeks. Florida State will likely get blown out by whoever it plays if it reaches the College Football Playoff. However, if the Seminoles are an undefeated conference champion, the committee will almost certainly give them one of the top four spots. Prediction: 31-27, Louisville. It’s going to be close, but the Cardinals are going to do Alabama and the committee a favor by knocking off Florida State. This should be enough to allow the Crimson Tide to control its own destiny as it shoule be able to climb ahead of Georgia, Florida State Ohio State and one of the two Pac-12 teams for the final spot in the playoff, provided it wins the SEC title.

Big Ten Championship Game