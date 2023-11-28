An Alabama viewing guide for cheering on CFP chaos this weekend
Even if Alabama beats Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the Crimson Tide will still likely need some help if it's going to earn a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff.
The playoff committee kept Alabama at No. 8 in the latest rankings released Tuesday night. The Tide still has a path to the top four, but it will need an upset in at least one of this weekend’s conference championship games.
With that in mind, here’s a viewing guide for Alabama fans as they cheer on chaos to help the Tide’s playoff chances.
PAC-12 Championship Game
No. 3 Washington vs. No. 5 Oregon
Time: Friday at 7 p.m. CT
Television: ABC
Betting line: Oregon -9.5
Why Alabama fans should watch: For starters, this is the only big game Friday night. That being said, it’s not clear how much of an effect it will have on Alabama’s playoff chances.
Crimson Tide fans should be pulling for Oregon in this one… at least a little bit. There’s no way the committee wouldn’t take an undefeated PAC-12 champion Washington, so a Huskies win certainly takes away a possible playoff spot for Alabama.
That being said, the committee has kept Oregon ahead of Alabama the past few weeks despite the Ducks having a weaker resume. If Alabama ends up knocking off top-ranked Georgia on Saturday, the Crimson Tide will still have a better playoff portfolio than Oregon, even if the Ducks beat Washington. However, that hasn’t mattered to the committee so far, and it would be strange to see them drop Oregon after back-to-back top-15 wins.
What Alabama really needs is for Oregon to win ugly. The Ducks have been breezing past opponents in recent weeks, so a dud performance Friday night followed by a good performance by Alabama on Saturday could swing the opinion of a few committee members.
Prediction: 27-19, Oregon. The Ducks have been playing lights-out, but the Huskies are still by far the best team they’ve seen all season. Oregon gets revenge for its 36-33 loss at Washington earlier this season. However, it will be a bit closer than what the betting line indicates.
Big 12 Championship Game
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State
Time: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT
Television: ABC
Betting line: Texas -14.5
Why Alabama fans should watch: It’s going to be hard for Alabama to pass Texas after losing by 10 points to the Longhorns inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Week 2. Crimson Tide fans will be rooting for Oklahoma State to pull off the upset Saturday, as that would pretty much allow Alabama to control its own playoff destiny by beating Georgia later in the day.
Theoretically, Alabama could still pass Texas if both teams win Saturday. As is the case with Oregon, that would require an ugly game from the Longhorns and a strong showing from the Crimson Tide. Still, it’s asking a lot from the committee to look past Texas’ head-to-head win on the road.
Prediction: 38-17, Texas. Oklahoma State isn’t as good as its record indicates. The Cowboys were able to pull a 27-24 upset over Oklahoma. However, that win came at home with the help of some shoddy officiating. Oklahoma State won’t be as lucky against a talented Texas team looking to punch its first ticket to the playoff.
SEC Championship Game
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama
Time: Saturday at 3 p.m. CT
Television: CBS
Betting line: Georgia -6
Why Alabama fans should watch: Well, duh. None of this matters if Alabama can’t take care of business against Georgia. And that’s not going to be an easy task.
Georgia now has the longest winning streak in SEC history with 29 consecutive vctories, passing Alabama’s previous mark of 28. Not only that, the Bulldogs seem to be hitting their stride at the right time, ripping off lopsided wins over Ole Miss (52-17) and Tennessee (38-10) earlier this month.
Still, Nick Saban has a knack for leaving Atlanta with hardware. The head coach is 10-1 in SEC Championship Games during his time with Alabama and LSU. Four of those wins have come over Georgia, including the Bulldogs’ most recent loss — a 41-24 defeat to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship Game.
If Alabama pulls the upset this weekend, it will own the best win in the nation. However, even that might not be enough to guarantee the Crimson Tide a playoff spot.
Alabama isn’t in a position to worry about racking up style points Saturday. It’s going to be hard enough to hand the Bulldogs their last loss in two years. Still, if the Tide has an opportunity to add an extra score late, it needs to capitalize.
Prediction: 30-24, Alabama. Look, I’m not going to write this whole article and pick Alabama to lose. This one seems like a toss-up. Both teams have first-year starters at quarterbacks who are really starting to come into their own. They also have stout defenses stocked with NFL talent. I’ll go with the Crimson Tide here just because it’s the more battle-tested of the two teams. It’s going to be a close one, though.
ACC Championship Game
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 14 Louisville
Time: Saturday at 7 p.m. CT
Television: ABC
Betting line: Florida State -2.5
Why Alabama fans should watch: This might be Alabama’s best chance of receiving help from a non-contender. Florida State is favored, but the Seminoles struggled to beat a 5-7 Florida team in their first game without injured starting quarterback Jordan Travis last week.
Making his second career start, redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker completed 12 of 25 passes for 134 yards against Florida. The backup quarterback will likely need a better showing against Louisville if he’s going to keep the Seminoles undefeated.
That being said, Louisville isn’t exactly a juggernaut either at the moment. The Cardinals fell to Kentucky over the weekend after eeking out wins against Virginia and Miami the previous two weeks.
Florida State will likely get blown out by whoever it plays if it reaches the College Football Playoff. However, if the Seminoles are an undefeated conference champion, the committee will almost certainly give them one of the top four spots.
Prediction: 31-27, Louisville. It’s going to be close, but the Cardinals are going to do Alabama and the committee a favor by knocking off Florida State. This should be enough to allow the Crimson Tide to control its own destiny as it shoule be able to climb ahead of Georgia, Florida State Ohio State and one of the two Pac-12 teams for the final spot in the playoff, provided it wins the SEC title.
Big Ten Championship Game
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa
Time: Saturday at 7 p.m. CT
Television: FOX
Betting line: Michigan -23
Why Alabama fans should watch: If you’re watching this one, chances are things are going the way Alabama needs them to in the ACC Championship Game. Very few people outside the state of Iowa would willingly choose to watch the Hawkeyes play. You shouldn’t be one of them.
If it comes down to Alabama needing an upset from Iowa over Michigan, turn off the television. Maybe the Crimson Tide’s season will be saved by a change of heart from the committee in the morning. Maybe it won’t. Either way, no one should have to put themselves through cheering for an Iowa offense that has been held to 15 or fewer points in half its games this season. Just imagine what that attack is going to do against a Michigan defense that leads the nation, allowing just 10.3 points per game.
Go walk the dog. Go to bed. Go to church in the morning. But please, don’t watch this game
Prediction: 38-3, Michigan. I can’t reiterate enough, don’t watch this game. Missing out on the playoff will hurt enough for Alabama fans if it comes to that. They don’t need to subject themselves to this as well.