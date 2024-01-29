Here’s everything Alabama fans need to know about how to follow former Tide players during Senior Bowl week.

This year marks the 75th Senior Bowl, which is put on by NFL Players Association. Three former Alabama players will be in attendance as Chris Braswell, Justin Eboigbe and Will Reichard will all don a Crimson Tide helmet for a final time.

The first step in the NFL draft process begins this week as more than 100 of the nation’s top prospects travel down to Mobile, Alabama to take part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Chris Braswell, EDGE

2023 stats: 14 games; 42 tackles; 10.5 tackles for a loss; 8 sacks; 5 quarterback hurries; 3 forced fumbles; 1 pass deflection; 1 interception (28 yards, touchdown); 1 blocked kick

Draft projection: late first round to second round

Why he’s there: After serving in a supplementary role early in his career, Braswell was one of the SEC’s most productive pass rushers last season. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defender is now teetering between the first and second rounds in most mock drafts. A solid week at the Senior Bowl should be the first step toward solidifying himself as a Day 1 pick.

Braswell has nice quickness off the line and the ability to get to the quarterback in a hurry, as evidenced by his pass-rushing numbers. He’ll need to show scouts he can be just effective against the run, something he struggled with at times at Alabama. If Braswell can sure up his open-field tackling while flashing his elite pass-rushing traits this week, he should see his stock continue to rise.

Justin Eboigbe, DL

2023 stats: 14 games games; 64 tackles; 11.5 tackles for a loss; 7 sacks; 4 quarterback hurries; 1 pass breakup

Draft projection: fourth or fifth round

Why he’s there: During an interview with Draft Network last week, Eboigbe said he’s looking to prove his versatility to NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound defensive lineman might not have elite traits in any one area but has a solid all-around game and can be molded into several different roles at the next level.

Eboigbe has the ability to play out of the three-technique, five-technique, or serve as an edge rusher. While his pass-rushing stats jump off the page from last season, he was even better at setting the edge, leading all Alabama defensive linemen with an 86.4 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus.

It’s unlikely Eboigbe can elevate his stock enough to slip into the Day 2 range of the draft. However, a solid week at the Senior Bowl should see him come off the board early on Day 3.

Will Reichard, K

2023 stats: 22 of 25 (88%) on field goals; 55 of 55 on extra points; 87 kickoffs (63.75 yards per kick); 52 touchbacks; 2 out of bounds; 4 punts (41.25 yards per kick)

Draft projection: rounds 5-7

Why he’s there: This is the last time we’ll see Will Reichard wearing an Alabama helmet. The Hoover, Alabama native told Draft Network that the decision to play in the Senior Bowl was a “no-brainer,” stating that he’s looking forward to showcasing his skills in front of NFL personnel.

Reichard’s decision to return to Alabama for a final season last year saw him become the NCAA’s all-time points leader. More importantly for his draft stock, he also improved his distance on kickoffs.

There’s not a lot Reichard can do in Mobile that he hasn’t already put on tape. However, the Senior Bowl will still be a good opportunity to meet with NFL teams while playing one final game in front of Alabama fans.