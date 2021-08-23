Amari Niblack ready to prove himself this fall

Amari Niblack, four-star athlete from Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Florida, is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country. Niblack showed up and showed out when he attended Alabama's football camp in June earning an offer from Nick Saban.

Niblack quickly became one of the most talked about players after his performance in Tuscaloosa. Those in attendance were salivating over his athleticism and potential. Some described him as being one of the most physically gifted recruits they had seen and compared his physique to Alabama sophomore and pre-season First Team All-American linebacker Will Anderson.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound athlete was dominant in the seven-on-seven circuit as a receiver and tight end. He can also play on the defensive side of the ball, but it may be tough for Alabama to keep him from being a mis-match on the offensive side with his sub 4.6-forty speed.

"I am an athlete," Niblack said on Sunday evening. "I can play all the positions that I play at my high school- wide receiver, tight end, fullback. I can do it all. I am only playing on offense this season. I am really open to anything though."

His high school team competed in a jamboree game on Friday night. Lakewood played one half of football against Countryside (21-0) and one half against Pinellas Park (0-3). Niblack saw his ranking move from a 5.7-three-star to 5.8-four-star earlier in the week. He also moved into the Rivals250 (No.155) and is the No.11 overall athlete.

"That was supposed to happen before I committed to Alabama," he said. "I am glad my stars went up though. Of course, I hope to continue see my ranking go up after the season. I want to have at least 1,000 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns. I had close to 300 yards and two touchdowns in the jamboree."

It was an easy decision for NIblack when he announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide in June. Several other schools have continued recruiting him including Arizona State, Ole Miss and Oregon. He has informed all that his commitment to Alabama is 100-percent.

"I am locked-in," Niblack said. "I am not taking any other visits. I will take my official visit to Alabama on October 23 (Tennessee game). That's the only visit I will take. I know where I am going."

"Alabama is my dream school. I went up there during my ninth grade years and I always wanted to go back. I am excited about the season. I think they will do great like always. They have great coaches and great players."

Niblack had a Zoom meeting with Alabama tight ends coach Drew Svoboda last week. He said the two have developed a strong bond in only a short time.

"I have been keeping up with the team and how practices have been going during training camp," the four-star athlete said. "Coach Svoboda has been staying in contact with me. Our relationship is really good."

"I am ready to watch their game against Miami next week. I think it's going to be a blowout. I'll say 43-12 for the final score. I am ready to see Agiye Hall, all the receivers and Bryce Young. The offense will be a lot of fun to watch."