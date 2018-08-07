TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three out of four ain’t bad. Before his sophomore season last year, Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson took to paper, jotting out his goals.

“I set me some goals aside and I was like, ‘I want to be able to accomplish 50 tackles, break the interception record for linebackers on the season and get to the College Football Playoffs and win a championship,”’ Wilson said. “I was able to accomplish all those goals, except I was like 10 tackles short.”

It’s easy to give Wilson a mulligan on his lone failed target. While he finished with 40 tackles, he missed two games after reinjuring a lingering foot injury against LSU. Wilson played limited reps in his first game back against Auburn before making his first two career starts in the College Football Playoff. From there, the Montgomery, Ala., native took off, tallying a combined 18 tackles, two for a loss, with an interception returned for a touchdown.

Wilson’s final interception against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl marked his fourth pick and made him the only Alabama linebacker to ever lead the team in the category for a season.

“I still feel like I dropped two or three of them,” Wilson said.

The junior linebacker will get his chance to step in front of even more passes this season. During SEC Media Days, head coach Nick Saban announced Wilson will be Alabama’s signal caller on defense, making him one of the most vital players on this year's roster. This offseason, Wilson has made it clear that’s a responsibility he doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s a role I take full pride in,” Wilson said. “I feel like I waited my time long enough. I stayed humble with everything. I feel like it’s just something I got to put my foot down and step into that role and be that alpha dog Coach Saban wants me to be.”

