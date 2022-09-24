TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — You're never going to catch Ja'Corey Brooks not smiling.

While his happy-go-lucky demeanor is a mainstay for the sophomore, his performance on Saturday will have his smile shining brighter than the lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In Alabama's 55-3 win against the Commodores, Brooks hauled in six receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns, crossing the 100 yards receiving plateau for the first time in his collegiate career while adding another highlight to an already impressive reel.

"I didn't come into tonight thinking that I was going to do this and do that," Brooks said. "I was just coming into tonight playing hard, playing fast and executing the plays. When my name is called I have to answer."

Brooks' name was called early and often, especially in the first quarter.

After Alabama was forced to punt on its first possession, Brooks hauled in his first catch of the game on a seven-yard curl route. As he secured the catch, Brooks made a beeline up the field to took advantage of Vanderbilt's secondary who was playing back. He rushed past the first-down marker before being shoved out of bounds for a 16-yard gain.

The Crimson Tide maintained its tempo as Young found Brooks again on the same route — a 7-yard curl — after the Commodores defense sagged back the prevent a big play over the top. Brooks would make it a big play regardless, stiff-arming Jeffrey Ugochukwu, before speeding into Vanderbilt territory and getting knocked out of bounds at the Commodore 27-yard line.

Alabama went back for a third try with the same route, but Vanderbilt snuffed it out and limited Brooks to a six-yard reception just outside the red zone.

With the offense sniffing the end zone, it went back to the hot hand. Just like on his prior three catches, Brooks sprinted seven yards up the field, but instead of slamming on the breaks, he dragged his left foot behind him, threw a shoulder fake to the inside and then turned on the jets to the end zone.

The fake caused Vanderbilt's freshman corner Ugochukwu to fall down, leaving Brooks wide open for his first touchdown of the night.