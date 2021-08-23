All contenders in play for Rivals100 WR Shazz Preston
VACHERIE, La. -- Entering his senior season at St. James (La.) High School, Shazz Preston's focus is solely on finishing off time playing under the lights in Downtown Vacherie with perhaps one more...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news