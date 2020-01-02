The next domino has fallen. After junior linebacker Dylan Moses announced his return to Alabama earlier this week, starting left tackle Alex Leatherwood followed suit Thursday, announcing his decision to return to the Crimson Tide over social media.

Thank you for the endless support Bama Nation! We’re coming for it all in 2020! pic.twitter.com/qMToSUPQp7

Leatherwood started all 13 games for Alabama at left tackle this season after starting at right guard during his sophomore year. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-6, 310-pounder earned a 73.6 offensive grade and didn’t allow a sack over 440 pass-blocking snaps. Leatherwood was projected as a possible first-round pick by several mock drafts.

Earlier Thursday, Moses announced that his decision to return is not final. The linebacker's legal team is still reviewing his insurance policy before coming to a final conclusion.

Players have until Jan. 20 to decide whether or not to declare for the NFL Draft or return to school.




