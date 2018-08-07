On Monday, August 6 Washington head football coach Chris Petersen granted Ale Kaho a release from the program.

“Ale has been granted a release. He’s been going through some stuff,” said Peterson during his Monday press conference. “His family was really adamant and he wants to be closer to his family, we get that, want to do the right thing, and wish him the best.”

ICYMI: First look at Eyabi Anoma | Fall Camp Coverage

Kaho a 6-foot-3, 235 pound outside linebacker from Reno, Nevada who was ranked as a four-star by Rivals.com, committed to Washington over Alabama and USC back on Dec. 16, 2017, but was unable to partake in summer workouts with the team as he was finishing up a summer class.

According to a report from the Seattle Times, two members of Kaho’s family passed away during the month of July and his parents are going through a divorce. The Seattle Times also reported that a family relative said that it looked like Kaho had lost up to 20 pounds when he returned to Reno for the funeral of his relatives.

With Kaho’s release from Washington, the Huskies cannot stop him from attending any other University and he’ll be eligible to play immediately. According to BamaInsider.com recruiting analyst Andrew Bone, Alabama will make a major push at Kaho now that he’s released.

Kaho did take an official visit to Tuscaloosa on November 4 of 2017.

This story is developing.