Insider linebacker Ale Kaho has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kaho played in 40 games over the past three seasons at Alabama but was unable to crack the starting rotation. Kaho was a special team's weapon for the Crimson Tide having blocked three punts during his career and also played H-back for Alabama in goal-line situations. Kaho transferred from Washington to Alabama during the 2018 season.

This story is developing and will be updated