As a new college football season kicks off Saturday, it's time for Alabama fans to get familiar with a few faces on this year’s offense. This week, the media company Whistle provided a little help with that process as it featured Crimson Tide receivers Traeshon Holden, Tyler Harrell and Emmanuel Henderson in its latest episode of “Days Off,” a YouTube series that features athletes and their lives outside of sports.

The episode is centered around the three receivers’ trip to Tuscaloosa restaurant Buffalo Phil’s as the trio competes to see who can eat the most winds in five minutes. Throughout the challenge, each receiver provided background about their life, why they started playing football and their decision to join Alabama.

“I chose to come here because of the relationship with the coaches and the brotherhood they have here,” said Henderson, a Hartford, Ala., native who joined the team as the No. 3 player in state this summer. “The whole team is just like a family, we do things for each other and we are always there for each other.”

Added Harrell, who transferred from Louisville in April: “Seeing the fanbase, it was lit. So I was like, yeah, it might be a fit for me. The pressure’s big, SEC — I love a challenge.”

Though Henderson and Harrell only joined the team this summer, you wouldn’t be able to tell from their interaction during the episode. The two appeared right at home while cracking jokes with Holden during the wing-eating competition.

“All of them were great to work with and super easy going,” said Kyle Cohen, a talent manager for Whistle who helped get the video together. “One thing you can really tell is that these guys really enjoy each other's company and are close friends away from the field.

“Everyone knows that Alabama is all about winning and business and when it’s time to work its time to work, but its great to see college athletes who are close friends, hanging out and enjoying each other's company.

While both Harrell and Henderson are new to the program, Holden enters his third season with the Crimson Tide. After waiting for his turn in a stacked receiving corps, the junior was named as Alabama’s starter at the wide receiver Z position on the team’s official depth chart.

“I know what I’m capable of,” Holden said. “I just wanted to be labeled as one of the best to do it.”

Harrell is also expecting a big season after coming off a season in which he led all Louisville receivers averaging 20.04 yards per reception while posting 523 yards and a team-high six touchdowns through the air. The junior is currently listed behind Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton as the backup option at the wide receiver X position.

“Obviously, we are just trying to win a natty,” Henderson said. “And we got me being a part of the team this year, we are definitely going to try to achieve it.”

For those counting at home, Harrell won the wing-eating contest, scarfing down 18 while Holden and Henderson finished with 15 apiece. Alabama will hope the trio can post big numbers on the field the weekend as well during Saturday’s season opener against Utah State at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.