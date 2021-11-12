Alabama WR Xavier Williams enters the NCAA transfer portal

For the second time in less than a week, an Alabama player has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Redshirt junior wide receiver Xavier Williams placed his name into the portal Friday afternoon, BamaInsider has confirmed. Last week, Alabama saw junior defensive back Marcus Banks enter his name in the transfer database.

Williams is out this season due to undisclosed medical issues. He is not listed on the team’s online roster.

Last season, Williams appeared in six games, recording three receptions for 24 yards. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver joined Alabama as a four-star recruit in the 2018 class.

“Ziggy is kind of a jack-of-all-trades,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said during spring camp. “He can play about all the positions and he’s pretty good doing them all. He’s got some ability to return punts, so he’s made really nice progress. He has experience, he knows what to do. I think he can always go in the game and help out whenever he’s called on.”

During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference Saban addressed today’s changing landscape in college football, stating that midseason transfers are something the team will have to adjust to moving forward.

“Look, it’s our goal and aspiration when we recruit every player here to help them be successful personally, academically, athletically, and we wanna continue to try to do that every way we can with every player,” Saban said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “But the circumstances that we have now where players can decide to leave the team and go someplace else, we have to adapt to that.”

No. 2 Alabama will host New Mexico State on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.