Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell entered the transfer portal on Saturday, Tide Illustrated has learned.

He is now the 12th scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Harrell is now the fifth wide receiver to announce his departure joining JoJo Earle, Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary and Aaron Anderson.

Harrell was used sparingly in his lone season in Tuscaloosa. In five games played, the redshirt senior tallied just two catches for 18 yards. Prior to his tenure with the Crimson Tide, Harrell hauled in 40 receptions for 1,082 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns with Louisville.