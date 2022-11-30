He becomes the eighth player to announce his transfer away from Alabama since the beginning of the season, joining kicker/punter Jack Martin, defensive lineman Braylon Ingrham, running back Trey Sanders, cornerback Khyree Jackson, offensive lineman Dameion George Jr., wide receiver Christian Leary and offensive lineman Tanner Bowles.

Holden finished the regular season fourth on the team in receiving yards, tallying 331 along with six touchdowns on 25 receptions. In 29 games with Alabama, Holden tallied 570 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 56 receptions.

Coming out of high school, Holden was a consensus four-star prospect and was ranked No. 245 on the Rivals250. He was also rated as the No. 24 prospect in California and the No. 46 wide receiver in the nation.