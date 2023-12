After medically redshirting this season, Alabama wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Monday.

Jones-Bell was removed from Alabama’s roster in preseason camp, as head coach Nick Saban revealed the receiver was dealing with “some medical issues.” Over three seasons with the Crimson Tide Jones-Bell recorded four catches for 19 yards.

The Hallandale, Florida native joined Alabama as the No. 58 wide receiver in the 2020 class. He is the 13th member of that signing class to transfer from Alabama.