Alabama’s post-season transfer departures have begun. Tuesday evening, redshirt freshman receiver Shazz Preston became the first Crimson Tide player to enter the transfer since its Rose Bowl loss to Michigan.

Preston appeared in 10 games for the Crimson Tide over the past two seasons, failing to record any stats. He was listed as Alabama’s third-string option at the Z receiver position in the team’s depth chart to begin the season.

Preston signed with Alabama as the No. 45 overall player and No. 6 wide receiver in the 2022 class. The Saint James, Louisiana native will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Preston is the sixth Alabama to enter the transfer portal this cycle, joining defensive lineman Anquin Barnes (Colorado), wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks (Louisville), quarterback Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame lacrosse), defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings (uncommitted) and wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell (uncommitted).

Alabama has also added three players through the transfer portal, receiving commitments from Texas A&M offensive lineman Naquil Betrand, Southern California cornerback Domani Jackson and Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton.