Alabama WR Kendrick Law ruled out for Tide's clash against Vanderbilt

Alabama will be without wide receiver Kendrick Law for its road matchup against Vanderbilt on Saturday. Law was downgraded to out on Alabama's latest availability report released Friday.

Law was initially labeled as questionable after leaving last weekend's game against Georgia with a lower-body injury. Law suffered his injury during a failed double-pass attempt in the second quarter.

After limping off the field, the receiver did not return to the game. On Wednesday Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer spoke about Law, stating it was too early to determine whether or not he'd be able to play against Vanderbilt this week. The latest report Friday, however, confirms that Law will miss Alabama's second road game of the season.

Law has two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown through Alabama's first four games of the campaign. He had 15 receptions for 135 yards last season.

Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson is the only other name on the Tide's latest availability report. Jefferson remains probable for the Vanderbilt game after sustaining an apparent leg injury against Georgia.

Jefferson injured his leg while attempting to make a third-down stop early in the second quarter. The senior was able to leave the field under his own power but did not return. He was later seen wearing a black sleeve on his leg on the sideline.

Vanderbilt has eight players listed on its latest injury report coming off an open week. Defensive lineman Zaylin Wood, cornerback Mark Davis and offensive lineman Grayson Morgan are all listed as out for the Commodores. Edge rusher Boubacar Diakite and wide receiver Joseph McVay are listed as questionable while receiver Loic Fouonji, safety Dontae Carter and defensive lineman Khordae Sydor are all listed as probable.

SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory.

No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) will travel to Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1) for a 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside FirstBank Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network