JoJo Earle is headed home. The Aledo, Texas native committed to TCU on Saturday, becoming the latest Alabama transfer portal entrant to announce his new destination. The sophomore receiver has two years of eligibility remaining.

After missing the first four weeks of the season with a foot injury, Earle recorded 12 receptions for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns over eight games, including five starts. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors as a return specialist last year, averaging 5.5 yards on 16 punt returns. He also caught 12 passes for 148 yards that season.

Earle came to Alabama as the No. 5 wide receiver and the No. 42 overall player in the 2021 class. He was previously committed to LSU before flipping to the Crimson Tide.

Earle is one of four receivers set to transfer from Alabama this offseason, joining Traeshon Holden (Oregon) and Chistian Leary (Central Florida) as well as Aaron Anderson, who is still uncommitted in the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide has also seen offensive lineman Tanner Bowles commit to Kentucky and defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham commit to Syracuse.