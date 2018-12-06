ATLANTA — It took Jaylen Waddle just six seconds to reach the end zone during his 51-yard touchdown catch in last week’s SEC Championship Game. The freshman receiver’s ascension to stardom has come just as fast.

Wednesday, Waddle earned SEC Freshman of the Year after tallying 803 yards and seven touchdowns on 41 receptions. His 61.8 receiving yards per game and seven touchdown receptions lead all SEC freshmen, while his 19.6 yards per catch ranks fourth in the conference. The 5-foot-10, 177-pound dynamo also added a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown against Louisiana-Lafayette and ranks second in the SEC with 15.1 yards per punt return.

“I’m still learning a lot,” Waddle said. “Every game I learn more. I just try to really learn from the older receivers who’ve been here so they can help me out in situations.”

