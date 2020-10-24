Alabama saw its most electric player go down on the opening kickoff against Tennessee.

Returning the kickoff to his left, Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle appeared to suffer a right ankle injury after he was rolled up on by Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr.

Waddle immediately got up in pain and hopped to the sideline, failing to put any weight on his right leg. From there, he was carried to a cart and driven away to the Crimson Tide’s locker room.

Waddle has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a lower-extremity injury after being evaluated by team doctors. He left Neyland Stadium in an ambulance.

Redshirt sophomore Slade Bolden replaced Waddle on both offense and special teams.