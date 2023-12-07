Alabama’s roster attrition continued Thursday as receiver Ja’Corey Brooks and defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings entered the NCAA transfer portal. Brooks, a junior, has one year of eligibility remaining, while Hastings, a redshirt freshman, will have three years of eligibility left at his new school.

Brooks was one of Alabama’s biggest offensive weapons last year, recording 39 receptions for 674 yards and a team-high 8 receiving touchdowns. He lost his starting role and has had to deal with a shoulder injury this season, limiting him to 3 catches for 30 yards over nine appearances.

Brooks signed with Alabama as the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 37 overall player in the 2021 class. He is best remembered for his game-tying touchdown catch during the final minute of the 2021 Iron Bowl during his freshman season.

Hastings has not featured for Alabama this season after playing in just four snaps during his redshirt season last year. The Toronto native signed with the Crimson Tide as the No. 248 overall player in the 2022 class.