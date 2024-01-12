Alabama is feeling the first after-effects of the post-Nick Saban era. Friday, Crimson Tide receiver Isaiah Bond entered the NCAA transfer portal where he will explore his options. Bond will have two years of eligibility at his next school.

Bond led Alabama with 48 receptions last season and finished second on the team with 668 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He is best remembered for his 31-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of last year’s Iron Bowl win at Auburn.

The NCAA transfer portal officially closed on Jan. 2, but Alabama players will be given an extended 30-day team due to their head coach departing. With Saban announcing his retirement on Jan. 10, the new deadline would be Feb. 9.

Bond is the 18th Alabama player to enter the transfer portal since the December window opened. He is the third Crimson Tide receiver Crimson Tide to enter the portal since then, joining Malik Benson (Florida State) and Shazz Preston (uncommitted).