The first two years of Emmanuel Hendersons' college career can be described in two words — transition and patience.

The former Rivals100 prospect is entering his junior season and has already endured multiple changes throughout his college career. This fall, he’s looking to see the biggest difference in his impact on the field.

Henderson joined Alabama as the No. 63 prospect and the No. 4 athlete in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-1 playmaker dominated the Alabama Class 2A level, lining up primarily as a running back while also taking reps at quarterback and wide receiver. Upon joining Alabama, his versatile skill set was utilized on the outside as he made the transition to wide receiver.

Henderson primarily played on special teams during his first two seasons and has yet to become a main pass-catching option on the roster. However, that couple this fall as he’s worked his way up the depth chart in Alabama’s loaded receiving corps.

"I think he’s had a great camp," Sheridan said. "We’re challenging him to be a consistent finisher on the ball because he’s capable of great things. He’s a great kid; he practices his tail off, and he’s been very explosive in camp. He can run, and we’re just challenging him to be a complete wide receiver. He’s embraced that challenge."

So far during camp, Henderson has worked second in line behind Washington transfer Germie Bernard at the Z receiver position. Henderson made one of the biggest highlights during Sunday’s open practice, beating Charlotte transfer defensive back Kameron Howard off the line of scrimmage before reeling in a ball in front of freshman safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

“Every day, my mindset is 1-0,” Henderson said. “How I can get better each and every day and how to be a better teammate. I just keep stacking on that, building, and listening to what [the coaches] say.”

Alabama’s new coaching staff is another significant change to Henderson’s college journey. Along with a new head coach in Kalen DeBoer, the junior has a new offensive coordinator in Sheridan and a new position coach in JaMarcus Shephard. That latter member of that trio might have made the biggest impression on the receiver this offseason.

“He's a great coach,” Henderson said of Shephard. “One thing about him is that he's big on faith. We start off with faith, family, and football every day, and I love that about him. His energy is amazing. He’s going to keep us going. He’s loud, always talking, and he’ll be there. He'll hype us up if we don't have any energy.”

Along with forming a bond with Shepard, Henderson is also looking to build a stronger connection with his quarterbacks. This summer, the junior, along with several other receivers, traveled to Tampa, Florida, to train with quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson.

“We just went down there really to build our connection with each other and build that relationship,” Henderson said. “Get away from Alabama, you know, do some things outside of here. It went really well.”

Wednesday’s workout served as the 12th of 20 preseason practices for Alabama until it moves into game-week preparations for Western Kentucky. The Crimson Tide will return to the practice field on Thursday and Friday before holding its second preseason scrimmage on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

