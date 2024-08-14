PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wNTM4S045WTdRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Alabama WR Emmanuel Henderson looking to build off of strong preseason camp

Alabama wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (24) catches a pass during practice in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Alabama wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (24) catches a pass during practice in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Henry Sklar
Tide Illustrated

The first two years of Emmanuel Hendersons' college career can be described in two words — transition and patience.

The former Rivals100 prospect is entering his junior season and has already endured multiple changes throughout his college career. This fall, he’s looking to see the biggest difference in his impact on the field.

Henderson joined Alabama as the No. 63 prospect and the No. 4 athlete in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-1 playmaker dominated the Alabama Class 2A level, lining up primarily as a running back while also taking reps at quarterback and wide receiver. Upon joining Alabama, his versatile skill set was utilized on the outside as he made the transition to wide receiver.

Henderson primarily played on special teams during his first two seasons and has yet to become a main pass-catching option on the roster. However, that couple this fall as he’s worked his way up the depth chart in Alabama’s loaded receiving corps.

"I think he’s had a great camp," Sheridan said. "We’re challenging him to be a consistent finisher on the ball because he’s capable of great things. He’s a great kid; he practices his tail off, and he’s been very explosive in camp. He can run, and we’re just challenging him to be a complete wide receiver. He’s embraced that challenge."

So far during camp, Henderson has worked second in line behind Washington transfer Germie Bernard at the Z receiver position. Henderson made one of the biggest highlights during Sunday’s open practice, beating Charlotte transfer defensive back Kameron Howard off the line of scrimmage before reeling in a ball in front of freshman safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

“Every day, my mindset is 1-0,” Henderson said. “How I can get better each and every day and how to be a better teammate. I just keep stacking on that, building, and listening to what [the coaches] say.”

Alabama’s new coaching staff is another significant change to Henderson’s college journey. Along with a new head coach in Kalen DeBoer, the junior has a new offensive coordinator in Sheridan and a new position coach in JaMarcus Shephard. That latter member of that trio might have made the biggest impression on the receiver this offseason.

“He's a great coach,” Henderson said of Shephard. “One thing about him is that he's big on faith. We start off with faith, family, and football every day, and I love that about him. His energy is amazing. He’s going to keep us going. He’s loud, always talking, and he’ll be there. He'll hype us up if we don't have any energy.”

Along with forming a bond with Shepard, Henderson is also looking to build a stronger connection with his quarterbacks. This summer, the junior, along with several other receivers, traveled to Tampa, Florida, to train with quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson.

“We just went down there really to build our connection with each other and build that relationship,” Henderson said. “Get away from Alabama, you know, do some things outside of here. It went really well.”

Wednesday’s workout served as the 12th of 20 preseason practices for Alabama until it moves into game-week preparations for Western Kentucky. The Crimson Tide will return to the practice field on Thursday and Friday before holding its second preseason scrimmage on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Wednesday’s practice marked the 12th of the preseason for Alabama, ahead of its Week 1 matchup with Western Kentucky. Alabama will hold practices on both Thursday and Friday before its second preseason scrimmage on Saturday inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2FsYWJhbWEtd3ItZW1tYW51ZWwtaGVuZGVyc29uLWxvb2tpbmct dG8tYnVpbGQtb2ZmLW9mLXN0cm9uZy1wcmVzZWFzb24tY2FtcCIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYWxh YmFtYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmFsYWJhbWEtd3ItZW1tYW51ZWwt aGVuZGVyc29uLWxvb2tpbmctdG8tYnVpbGQtb2ZmLW9mLXN0cm9uZy1wcmVz ZWFzb24tY2FtcCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDcwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==