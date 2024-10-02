Alabama WR coach JaMarcus Shephard provides impromptu recruiting pitch
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — What began with a question about cornerback Domani Jackson ended with a full-on recruiting pitch from Alabama receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard.
Toward the end of Wednesday’s media session, Shepherd was asked about Jackson following the defender’s interception against Georgia over the weekend.
How hard is it for your guys, how much does it help your guys to go against [Jackson] in practice given how good of a corner he is?
Shephard smiled before praising Jackson for his performance against Georgia, where he finished second on the team with seven tackles to go with a pass breakup and his interception. The assistant pointed out the San Diego native’s typical cool demeanor while stating that he unleashed a new level of fire against the Bulldogs.
“It was just all of a sudden this beast came out of him on Saturday that I was just super excited for him,” Shephard said said of Jackson. “The way he was playing, the way he was competing, the way he was forcing the issue with the other football team across from us.”
Shephard also highlighted Alabama starting defensive back DeVonta Smith, praising him for playing through pain against Georgia while stating that he also challenges the Tide’s receivers corps during practice.
Then Shephard put on his recruiting hat.
“That’s why recruits you come to the University of Alabama,” he said, nodding his head. “Because you’re going to compete against the best every day. How can you get better every day competing against somebody who you know is inferior to you? You're not going to give your best. You’re not going to do your best. You’re not going to be at your best. Period. And when you get to that national football league, they’re going to expect you to be at your best.”
“So recruits, come to Alabama to compete with the best.”
Alabama had its biggest recruiting weekend of the season, hosting more than 80 recruits during its 41-34 victory over Georgia. The No. 1 Crimson Tide will be on the road this weekend as it travels to Vanderbilt for a 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside FirstBank Stadium.