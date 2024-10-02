TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — What began with a question about cornerback Domani Jackson ended with a full-on recruiting pitch from Alabama receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard.

Toward the end of Wednesday’s media session, Shepherd was asked about Jackson following the defender’s interception against Georgia over the weekend.

How hard is it for your guys, how much does it help your guys to go against [Jackson] in practice given how good of a corner he is?

Shephard smiled before praising Jackson for his performance against Georgia, where he finished second on the team with seven tackles to go with a pass breakup and his interception. The assistant pointed out the San Diego native’s typical cool demeanor while stating that he unleashed a new level of fire against the Bulldogs.

“It was just all of a sudden this beast came out of him on Saturday that I was just super excited for him,” Shephard said said of Jackson. “The way he was playing, the way he was competing, the way he was forcing the issue with the other football team across from us.”

Shephard also highlighted Alabama starting defensive back DeVonta Smith, praising him for playing through pain against Georgia while stating that he also challenges the Tide’s receivers corps during practice.

Then Shephard put on his recruiting hat.