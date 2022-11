He becomes the sixth player to announce his transfer away from Alabama since the beginning of the season, joining kicker/punter Jack Martin, defensive lineman Braylon Ingrham, running back Trey Sanders, cornerback Khyree Jackson and offensive lineman Dameion George Jr.

Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary will be entering the transfer portal he announced on Twitter Wednesday.

During his tenure with Alabama, Leary has three receptions for 10 yards, a touchdown, and three rushes for 22 yards in 18 games. This season Leary has served in a reserve role behind JoJo Earle and Kobe Prentice.

Leary was a consensus four-star prospect and was ranked 53rd national, the No. 7 wide receiver and the No. 13 player in Florida.