Alabama appears to be on the verge of losing another one of its receivers. A day after Tyrell Shavers announced his transfer to Mississippi State, fellow redshirt junior Chadarius Townsend has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, BamaInsider has confirmed. Townsend is listed as a graduate transfer and will be able to play immediately if he chooses to leave the Crimson Tide.

Townsend worked as a running back last season, carrying the ball eight times for 22 yards over six games. The 6-foot, 194-pound athlete has made 18 appearances for Alabama over the past two seasons.

Townsend is a former four-star recruit and was the No. 19 rated athlete in the 2017 class. If he does transfer from the program, he will be the sixth Alabama player to do so this offseason, joining Jerome Ford (Cincinnati), offensive lineman Scott Lashley, (Mississippi State) and defensive, Nigel Knott (East Carolina), Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland) and Shavers (Mississippi State). Defensive back Scooby Carter, tight end Giles Amos and linebacker Markail Benton are still listed in the transfer portal. None of the trio are listed on Alabama’s online roster.

If Townsend leaves, Alabama's scholarship options at the wide receiver position would include senior DeVonta Smith, junior Jaylen Waddle, sophomores John Metchie III, Slade Bolden and Xavier Williams and freshmen Javon Baker, Thaiu Jones-Bell and Traeshon Holden.