The top player in the Rivals Transfer Tracker is headed to LSU. Aaron Anderson became the latest Alabama transfer portal entrant to announce his new school as he committed to his home state Tigers on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Alabama saw defensive backer Khyree Jackson commit to Oregon and offensive lineman Javion Cohen commit to Miami.

Anderson suffered a knee injury this past offseason and appeared in just one game for the Crimson Tide, failing to record any stats against Austin Peay. The five-star talent came to Alabama as the No. 21 player overall player and No. 3 wide receiver in the 2022 class. Anderson, a New Orleans native, will have four years of eligibility remaining at LSU.