The Alabama vs. North Carolina matchup will get another chapter in the 2024-25 season. After squaring off in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, the Crimson Tide and Tar Heels will face each other again in next season's ACC/SEC Challenge.

The game will take place on Dec. 4 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. It will be the 15th all-time meeting between the two sides and the fourth matchup since 2019. Alabama is 6-8 against the Tar Heels in those previous 14 games. Next season's matchup will also be the first game on either team's home floor since 1990.

In the most recent fixture, Alabama defeated North Carolina 89-87 to advance to the Elite Eight, where it then took down its opponent in last season's ACC/SEC Challenge, Clemson. That victory avenged an 85-77 home loss to the Tigers.

Before its Sweet 16 matchup, Alabama and North Carolina played in one of the best games of the 2022 season with the Crimson Tide prevailing in a 103-101 four-overtime win over the Tar Heels at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.

In addition to North Carolina becoming an even more familiar foe for Alabama, the matchup will also serve as a homecoming for Tide forward Jarin Stevenson. The rising sophomore grew up just 10 minutes from North Carolina's campus and attended Seaforth High School in Chatham County, North Carolina.

Here are all of Alabama's confirmed nonconference matchups:

Nov. 11 vs. McNeese

Nov. 15 at Purdue

Nov. 20 vs. Illinois (Birmingham)

Nov. 26 vs. Houston (Players Era Tournament, Las Vegas)

Nov. 27 TBD Players Era Tournament (Las Vegas)

Nov. 29 TBD Players Era Tournament (Las Vegas)

Dec. 4 at North Carolina

Dec. 14 vs. Creighton

Dec. 18 at. North Dakota

Dec. 22 vs. Kent State