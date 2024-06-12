Alabama will travel to face North Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge
The Alabama vs. North Carolina matchup will get another chapter in the 2024-25 season. After squaring off in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, the Crimson Tide and Tar Heels will face each other again in next season's ACC/SEC Challenge.
The game will take place on Dec. 4 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. It will be the 15th all-time meeting between the two sides and the fourth matchup since 2019. Alabama is 6-8 against the Tar Heels in those previous 14 games. Next season's matchup will also be the first game on either team's home floor since 1990.
In the most recent fixture, Alabama defeated North Carolina 89-87 to advance to the Elite Eight, where it then took down its opponent in last season's ACC/SEC Challenge, Clemson. That victory avenged an 85-77 home loss to the Tigers.
Before its Sweet 16 matchup, Alabama and North Carolina played in one of the best games of the 2022 season with the Crimson Tide prevailing in a 103-101 four-overtime win over the Tar Heels at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.
In addition to North Carolina becoming an even more familiar foe for Alabama, the matchup will also serve as a homecoming for Tide forward Jarin Stevenson. The rising sophomore grew up just 10 minutes from North Carolina's campus and attended Seaforth High School in Chatham County, North Carolina.
Here are all of Alabama's confirmed nonconference matchups:
Nov. 11 vs. McNeese
Nov. 15 at Purdue
Nov. 20 vs. Illinois (Birmingham)
Nov. 26 vs. Houston (Players Era Tournament, Las Vegas)
Nov. 27 TBD Players Era Tournament (Las Vegas)
Nov. 29 TBD Players Era Tournament (Las Vegas)
Dec. 4 at North Carolina
Dec. 14 vs. Creighton
Dec. 18 at. North Dakota
Dec. 22 vs. Kent State
Full list of matchups for the ACC/SEC Challenge:
Tuesday, Dec. 3rd:
Arkansas at Miami
Cal at Missouri
Florida State at LSU
Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
Kentucky at Clemson
Notre Dame at Georgia
Ole Miss at Louisville
South Carolina at Boston College
Syracuse at Tennessee
Wake Forest at Texas A&M
Wednesday, Dec. 4th:
Alabama at North Carolina
Auburn at Duke
Pitt at Mississippi State
Texas at NC State
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
Virginia at Florida