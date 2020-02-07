Alabama is set to send 10 draft hopefuls to the NFL Combine later this month. The NFL's signature scouting event announced its invitees Friday afternoon as the Crimson Tide was one of five teams with double-digit players listed.

LSU led all schools with 16 invitees, while Michigan and Ohio State tied for second with 11. Alabama was tied with Georgia for third. Last year, Alabama sent 11 players to the event.

All six of Alabama's early entries were invited to the combine, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who dislocated his hip in November. Last month, Tagovailoa spoke to NFL Network, stating his main goal at the combine was to prove to teams that he is healthy and on the right track to recovery.

"I'll be participating in the combine, but my main goal is not to win the 40, not to win the bench press, but to win my medical," he said. "I'm going to go over there looking to win my medical and then go in and interview with the teams."



The combine will be held in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb. 27 to March 1. Below is a list of the Alabama players who will be participating.



Shyheim Carter, S

Raekwon Davis, DL

Trevon Diggs, CB

Anfernee Jennings, LB

Jerry Jeudy, WR

Terrell Lewis, LB

Xavier McKinney, S

Henry Ruggs III, WR

Tua Tagovailoa, QB

Jedrick Wills Jr., OL