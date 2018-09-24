TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Dylan Moses called him a superhero. The security guard in Bryant-Denny’s South end zone certainly played a big part in saving Alabama’s season on Saturday.



Moses was involved in a scary moment during Alabama's 45-23 win over Texas A&M when he crashed into the wall in the corner of the end zone while defending Aggies tight end Jace Sternberger in the third quarter. The sophomore linebacker tripped over Sternberger at the end of the play, sending him stumbling into what could have been a significant injury.

However, instead of hitting the wall head-on Moses ran into the leg of a security guard who suffered the brunt of the collision. Moses was eventually able to return to the game with a minor muscle bruise. The security guard wasn’t as fortunate.