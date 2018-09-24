Alabama will make changes to end zone wall after near-disastrous play
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Dylan Moses called him a superhero. The security guard in Bryant-Denny’s South end zone certainly played a big part in saving Alabama’s season on Saturday.
Moses was involved in a scary moment during Alabama's 45-23 win over Texas A&M when he crashed into the wall in the corner of the end zone while defending Aggies tight end Jace Sternberger in the third quarter. The sophomore linebacker tripped over Sternberger at the end of the play, sending him stumbling into what could have been a significant injury.
However, instead of hitting the wall head-on Moses ran into the leg of a security guard who suffered the brunt of the collision. Moses was eventually able to return to the game with a minor muscle bruise. The security guard wasn’t as fortunate.
Alabama security guard taking an arro—helmet to the knee pic.twitter.com/HD2aA6iic5— K Rool-9 🌹 (@bradisterrific) September 22, 2018
“I feel sorry for him,” Moses said. “But if it wasn’t for him, I’d probably be in the hospital right now because he was really in between the wall and me. I know I ran into his like knee, that was pretty bad, gruesome.
“It did save me. He pretty much was like a superhero in that.”
The freak accident occurred at a spot on the field where the fence stood just a few feet from the sideline. After Saturday’s incident, that proximity will be reconstructed moving forward.