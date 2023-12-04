TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After some initial concern, Alabama basketball's frontcourt should be at full strength for this weekend's matchup against No. 4 Purdue.

Crimson Tide starting forward Grant Nelson suffered an injury to his left leg during Monday's 89-85 victory over Arkansas State. The senior left the game with 13:06 remaining in the second half and did not return. However, following the win, head coach Nate Oats revealed that the decision not to play his star forward was due to precautionary reasons. Before leaving the game, Nelson recorded 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.

“Really with the score at the time in the game, they decided to start treatment on him right away to try to get ready by Saturday,” Oats said. “He should be good to go Saturday, but it was a left leg injury that needed some treatment. They just started it with the way the score was at the time.”

Oats also revealed that suspended forward Nick Pringle will be back for Saturday's game against Purdue. The senior was held out of Monday night's win due to conduct detrimental to the team.

“It’ll be good to get Nick back against Purdue,” Oats said. “He had a great practice yesterday. He’s back where he needs to be. I anticipate him playing a decent amount of minutes and we’re going to need our whole front line against Zach Edey. He seems to collect a lot of fouls on other teams’ front lines.”

Through eight games, Nelson is averaging 14.3 points and a team-high 6.25 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4% from the floor and 27.6% from beyond the arc. The North Dakota transfer also leads the team with 12 blocks. Pringle is averaging 6.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 81% from the floor.

Both forwards will be key to limiting Purdue forward Zach Eady, who entered the week averaging 23.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

Alabama (6-2) will travel to Toronto on Saturday to take on No. 4 Purdue (8-1) in the Hall of Fame series. The game is set to tip off at 12:30 p.m. CT and will be aired on FOX.